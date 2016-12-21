Equality and Justice Windham County N...

Equality and Justice Windham County NAACP chapter in the works

Saturday Dec 17

In hopes of getting the first Windham County chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People established, SIT Graduate Institute students Steffen Gillom and Jesse Roaza have started an organizing committee. "The vision is really to integrate and collaborate with all the other social justice movements happening here and work with them on issues that I think the NAACP could help support with its historic name and backing," Gillom said of the longest running civil-rights organization in the United State.

Chicago, IL

