DOC employee made fradulent charges

In early December, Vermont State Police detectives were contacted by administrators within the Vermont Department of Corrections and asked to investigate what they believed were fraudulent charges to a department issued credit card assigned to the Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility in Rutland. During the investigation, VSP detectives learned that Brian McIntyre, 45, of Fair Haven, an employee of the Department of Corrections, was using the DOC credit card when purchasing personal items at local grocery stores.

