DC Mayor Signs Bill Making Assisted Suicide Legal

Muriel Bowser, the mayor of the District of Columbia, signed a bill that would make assisted suicide legal in the district, if it meets approval in Congress, according to the Washington Examiner. If it becomes law, the bill would allow a terminally ill person 18 years or older who is deemed mentally competent to end their own life.

