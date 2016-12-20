DC Mayor Signs Bill Making Assisted Suicide Legal
Muriel Bowser, the mayor of the District of Columbia, signed a bill that would make assisted suicide legal in the district, if it meets approval in Congress, according to the Washington Examiner. If it becomes law, the bill would allow a terminally ill person 18 years or older who is deemed mentally competent to end their own life.
