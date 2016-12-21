Crash closes busy Route 7 in Brandon
We are set to learn this week whether an accused wrong-way driver is competent to stand trial. The decision on Steven Bourgoin's mental health could make or break the effort to try him for murder.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WCAX-TV Burlington.
Comments
Add your comments below
Vermont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sanders' Face on Underwear Line (Oct '15)
|Dec 21
|Paul parenteau sr
|33
|Vermont sucks (Dec '08)
|Dec 21
|Paul parenteau sr
|32
|Coyote hunt is senseless slaughter (Apr '06)
|Dec 21
|Paul parenteau sr
|477
|Horror hills
|Nov '16
|Someone
|1
|Vote for Hillary
|Nov '16
|Well Well
|3
|shameless hypocrites
|Nov '16
|Well Well
|4
|Diversify Vermont
|Oct '16
|Put up or shutup
|1
Find what you want!
Search Vermont Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC