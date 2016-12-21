Big Bro nominated for mentor award

1 hr ago Read more: The Bennington Banner

Bryan Richheimer and Tyler Benson are a community-based match through the United Counseling Service's Big Brother/Big Sister mentor program. Richheimer was nominated for the 2017 Mobius Vermont Mentor Award.

