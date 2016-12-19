Bennington College woman reported missing
Bennington College student is missing and the Vermont State Police is asking the public for any information anyone might have. Hadil Marzouq, 20, left a residence where she was staying on Saturday, Dec. 17. When Marzouq did not return home, she was reported missing on Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chester Telegraph.
Add your comments below
Vermont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sanders' Face on Underwear Line (Oct '15)
|Wed
|Paul parenteau sr
|33
|Vermont sucks (Dec '08)
|Wed
|Paul parenteau sr
|32
|Coyote hunt is senseless slaughter (Apr '06)
|Wed
|Paul parenteau sr
|477
|Horror hills
|Nov 23
|Someone
|1
|Vote for Hillary
|Nov '16
|Well Well
|3
|shameless hypocrites
|Nov '16
|Well Well
|4
|Diversify Vermont
|Oct '16
|Put up or shutup
|1
Find what you want!
Search Vermont Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC