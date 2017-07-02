With fireworks, Ed Gillespie tries to light a fire under his bid for Virginia governor
Republican Ed Gillespie wants to liberate Virginians from the "rinky-dink" sparklers and snakes that pass for Fourth of July fun in this state, contending that in the birthplace of American democracy, ordinary citizens should be free to shoot bottle rockets and Roman candles. The candidate for governor vows that if elected, he will work to legalize the higher-grade fireworks already allowed in some neighboring states.
