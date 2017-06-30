When Trump attacks science, he attacks the heart of the Declaration of Independence
"Science is my passion, politics is my duty." The man who said that was Thomas Jefferson, author of the Declaration of Independence.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ThinkProgress.
Comments
Add your comments below
Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who's got your vote in the Virginia Senate race? (Oct '14)
|2 hr
|OhYeahItsMe
|16
|Freeing Illegal Alien Gang Member
|3 hr
|Rico from East Lo...
|10
|annettef MARION OVER 60 WANT SEX SEX, FU, SHE I...
|Jun 21
|JOHN
|1
|liz pendlich where is the estate money? long o...
|Jun 21
|JOHN
|1
|VA Property Tax Exemption for Elderly and Disab... (Oct '10)
|Jun 18
|Ridgerunner
|1,383
|Racist Violence in America (Aug '14)
|Jun 11
|Haaaaaaa
|18
|Transgender candidate vying to oust Marshall le...
|Jun 8
|TerriB1
|1
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC