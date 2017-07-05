Virginia to Execute Man With a Mental Health Condition
Tomorrow the US state of Virginia is slated to execute William Charles Morva, a man with a serious mental health condition. Attorneys for Morva have asked Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe to commute his sentence and instead give him life without parole.
