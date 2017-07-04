Virginia student makes history as fir...

Virginia student makes history as first African-American male to earn valedictorian in school his...

Jahlil Nickens graduated from Lancaster High School this spring as his class valedictorian. His parents said their 18-year-old son was the first African-American male to earn that honor in the high school's history.

