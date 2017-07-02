Virginia man dies in Lake Anna boat accident, injuring 2 juveniles
Representatives from the Department of Game and Inland Fisheries said in a preliminary report that Charles William Bowen, 53, of Orange County, died when the boat he was in made an "evasive move to avoid another boat heading in their direction, ejecting both occupants from the boat." The juveniles were injured when the boat Bowen was in ran over a line that was towing them in innertubes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRIC-TV Richmond.
Add your comments below
Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|annettef MARION OVER 60 WANT SEX SEX, FU, SHE I...
|Jun 21
|JOHN
|1
|liz pendlich where is the estate money? long o...
|Jun 21
|JOHN
|1
|Who's got your vote in the Virginia Senate race? (Oct '14)
|Jun 19
|Martin garey
|14
|VA Property Tax Exemption for Elderly and Disab... (Oct '10)
|Jun 18
|Ridgerunner
|1,383
|Racist Violence in America (Aug '14)
|Jun 11
|Haaaaaaa
|18
|Transgender candidate vying to oust Marshall le...
|Jun 8
|TerriB1
|1
|annette marion is criminally insane murdered th...
|Jun 3
|MARION HANDFIELD
|1
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC