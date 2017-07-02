Virginia man dies in Lake Anna boat a...

Virginia man dies in Lake Anna boat accident, injuring 2 juveniles

Representatives from the Department of Game and Inland Fisheries said in a preliminary report that Charles William Bowen, 53, of Orange County, died when the boat he was in made an "evasive move to avoid another boat heading in their direction, ejecting both occupants from the boat." The juveniles were injured when the boat Bowen was in ran over a line that was towing them in innertubes.

