Virginia gets new zoned hurricane evacuation plan Read Story Associated Press
Virginia has a new plan for dealing with hurricane evacuations that uses a zoned approach to prioritize getting the most vulnerable residents away from major flooding and reducing unnecessary travel. The Virginian-Pilot reported Tuesday it's the most significant change in decades to the state's evacuation system, which computer simulations showed was unrealistic.
