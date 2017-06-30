Virginia Department of Corrections to Face Federal Class Action Lawsuit
Doctors diagnosed Terry Rigglemen in 2005 while incarcerated at Lawrenceville Correctional Center. Mr. Rigglemen is now serving time at Augusta Correctional Center and has had requests denied for medical care on the grounds that his enzyme levels were not elevated enough.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC29.
Comments
Add your comments below
Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|VA Property Tax Exemption for Elderly and Disab... (Oct '10)
|Wed
|American
|1,384
|Freeing Illegal Alien Gang Member
|Tue
|tomin cali
|14
|Who's got your vote in the Virginia Senate race? (Oct '14)
|Mon
|OhYeahItsMe
|16
|annettef MARION OVER 60 WANT SEX SEX, FU, SHE I...
|Jun 21
|JOHN
|1
|liz pendlich where is the estate money? long o...
|Jun 21
|JOHN
|1
|Racist Violence in America (Aug '14)
|Jun 11
|Haaaaaaa
|18
|Transgender candidate vying to oust Marshall le...
|Jun 8
|TerriB1
|1
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC