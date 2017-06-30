UVA Center projects larger populations for Albemarle, Charlottesville

Demographers at the University of Virginia are forecasting a sharp increase in Albemarle's population by the year 2045, but a smaller rise for the city of Charlottesville . "Charlottesville has had a fair amount of growth and I think it can continue having it, but I think it's going to be much more challenging given its geography," said Hamilton Lombard with the Weldon Cooper Center for Public Service.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Charlottesville Tomorrow.