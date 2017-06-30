UVA Center projects larger populations for Albemarle, Charlottesville
Demographers at the University of Virginia are forecasting a sharp increase in Albemarle's population by the year 2045, but a smaller rise for the city of Charlottesville . "Charlottesville has had a fair amount of growth and I think it can continue having it, but I think it's going to be much more challenging given its geography," said Hamilton Lombard with the Weldon Cooper Center for Public Service.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Charlottesville Tomorrow.
Add your comments below
Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Freeing Illegal Alien Gang Member
|7 min
|Suezanne
|2
|Who's got your vote in the Virginia Senate race? (Oct '14)
|11 hr
|jim
|15
|annettef MARION OVER 60 WANT SEX SEX, FU, SHE I...
|Jun 21
|JOHN
|1
|liz pendlich where is the estate money? long o...
|Jun 21
|JOHN
|1
|VA Property Tax Exemption for Elderly and Disab... (Oct '10)
|Jun 18
|Ridgerunner
|1,383
|Racist Violence in America (Aug '14)
|Jun 11
|Haaaaaaa
|18
|Transgender candidate vying to oust Marshall le...
|Jun 8
|TerriB1
|1
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC