Trump's budget plans have already cut financial support for low-cost housing

14 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

The pool of private funds available to build or preserve affordable housing in the United States has shrunk by about $1 billion since November, and President Trump's tax plan is to blame - even though it hasn't been adopted yet. The president's proposal to slash the tax rate for corporations has had the side effect of weakening a federal tax credit program that supplies the main flow of money for apartment buildings for low-income people in the Washington area and nationwide.

Chicago, IL

