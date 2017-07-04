Three of the first five American pres...

Three of the first five American presidents died on the 4th of July

Three of the first five presidents died on July 4. From left, John Adams, Thomas Jefferson and James Monroe. On July 4, 1831, James Monroe died from heart failure and tuberculosis at his daughter's house in New York City.

