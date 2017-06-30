The Latest: Protesters gather before Virginia execution
In this Thursday March 29, 2007, file photo, William Morva watches as prospective jury members are interviewed to serve in his attempted robbery trial in Montgomery County Circuit Court in Christiansburg, Va. Morva is scheduled to receive a lethal injection Thursday, July 6, 2017, for the killings of a hospital security guard and a sheriff's deputy in 2006.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.
Add your comments below
Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|VA Property Tax Exemption for Elderly and Disab... (Oct '10)
|Wed
|American
|1,384
|Freeing Illegal Alien Gang Member
|Tue
|tomin cali
|14
|Who's got your vote in the Virginia Senate race? (Oct '14)
|Jul 3
|OhYeahItsMe
|16
|annettef MARION OVER 60 WANT SEX SEX, FU, SHE I...
|Jun 21
|JOHN
|1
|liz pendlich where is the estate money? long o...
|Jun 21
|JOHN
|1
|Racist Violence in America (Aug '14)
|Jun 11
|Haaaaaaa
|18
|Transgender candidate vying to oust Marshall le...
|Jun 8
|TerriB1
|1
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC