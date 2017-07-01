Senator on Russia Intervention Probe: 'Never Seen So Much Smoke'

Given the numerous threads involved in investigating Russian intervention in the 2016 U.S. election and possible connections to President Donald Trump's campaign, wrapping up the Senate's probe by year-end is "aspirational," a top Democratic senator said. "In terms of contacts and collusions, I've never seen so much smoke and so many possible threads," Senator Mark Warner of Virginia told CNN in an interview that will air on Sunday.

