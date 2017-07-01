Senator on Russia Intervention Probe: 'Never Seen So Much Smoke'
Given the numerous threads involved in investigating Russian intervention in the 2016 U.S. election and possible connections to President Donald Trump's campaign, wrapping up the Senate's probe by year-end is "aspirational," a top Democratic senator said. "In terms of contacts and collusions, I've never seen so much smoke and so many possible threads," Senator Mark Warner of Virginia told CNN in an interview that will air on Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.
Add your comments below
Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|annettef MARION OVER 60 WANT SEX SEX, FU, SHE I...
|Jun 21
|JOHN
|1
|liz pendlich where is the estate money? long o...
|Jun 21
|JOHN
|1
|Who's got your vote in the Virginia Senate race? (Oct '14)
|Jun 19
|Martin garey
|14
|VA Property Tax Exemption for Elderly and Disab... (Oct '10)
|Jun 18
|Ridgerunner
|1,383
|Racist Violence in America (Aug '14)
|Jun 11
|Haaaaaaa
|18
|Transgender candidate vying to oust Marshall le...
|Jun 8
|TerriB1
|1
|annette marion is criminally insane murdered th...
|Jun 3
|MARION HANDFIELD
|1
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC