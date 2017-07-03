Search for shooter whose July 4 shot killed this little boy
Brendon Mackey was killed walking to see a Fourth of July fireworks show in Chesterfield with his dad four years ago. The seven-year-old boy was shot by a stray bullet someone fired into the air, police said.
