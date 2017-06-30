Police officer shot, suspect killed i...

Police officer shot, suspect killed in Virginia shooting

9 hrs ago

Police say in a statement that it happened about 11:15 p.m. Sunday when Norfolk officers responded to a report of a person with a weapon. Police say when the officers arrived, they were told that a man was inside a nearby house with a gun.

Chicago, IL

