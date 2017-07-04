Police believe blue SUV involved in f...

Police believe blue SUV involved in fatal I-95 hit-and-run: Crime Insider

The SUV involved in an Interstate 95 hit-and-run that killed a woman on June 23 may be blue, Crime Insider sources tell CBS 6. Police said a motorcycle was traveling north when an unknown vehicle came up the Broad Street ramp and cut in front of the bike, making contact with the front tire and causing it to go down in the roadway. The operator and passenger were both in the road when a dark colored SUV struck the female victim and the motorcycle and kept going.

