Man accused of failing to say that he wanted to commit jihad Read Story AP
A Virginia man who prosecutors say told an undercover agent that he wanted to commit jihad and also tried to join the U.S. military has been arrested. The U.S. Attorney's office said in a press release that the 27-year-old told an undercover agent and a confidential source that he wanted to join a "Muslim army" and to commit jihad.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WVEC-TV Norfolk.
Add your comments below
Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|VA Property Tax Exemption for Elderly and Disab... (Oct '10)
|Wed
|American
|1,384
|Freeing Illegal Alien Gang Member
|Tue
|tomin cali
|14
|Who's got your vote in the Virginia Senate race? (Oct '14)
|Jul 3
|OhYeahItsMe
|16
|annettef MARION OVER 60 WANT SEX SEX, FU, SHE I...
|Jun 21
|JOHN
|1
|liz pendlich where is the estate money? long o...
|Jun 21
|JOHN
|1
|Racist Violence in America (Aug '14)
|Jun 11
|Haaaaaaa
|18
|Transgender candidate vying to oust Marshall le...
|Jun 8
|TerriB1
|1
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC