Lord Fairfax professor attends NASA workshop
Near the end of May, Melissa Stange, a computer science professor at Lord Fairfax Community College in Middletown, was participating in a rocket launch simulation. Around 20 people were talking around the same time, providing information and giving countdowns to each other.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Northern Virginia Daily.
Add your comments below
Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Freeing Illegal Alien Gang Member
|8 hr
|tomin cali
|14
|Who's got your vote in the Virginia Senate race? (Oct '14)
|Mon
|OhYeahItsMe
|16
|annettef MARION OVER 60 WANT SEX SEX, FU, SHE I...
|Jun 21
|JOHN
|1
|liz pendlich where is the estate money? long o...
|Jun 21
|JOHN
|1
|VA Property Tax Exemption for Elderly and Disab... (Oct '10)
|Jun 18
|Ridgerunner
|1,383
|Racist Violence in America (Aug '14)
|Jun 11
|Haaaaaaa
|18
|Transgender candidate vying to oust Marshall le...
|Jun 8
|TerriB1
|1
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC