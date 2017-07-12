Gov. Justice slams legislature over West Virginia University, Marshall University tuition
The governor of West Virginia Thursday made political hay with the tuition increases at West Virginia University and Marshall University. The board of governors of West Virginia University Thursday approved a $1.07 billion budget that includes an average 5 percent increase in tuition.
