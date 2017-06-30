Fredericksburg police, fire departments getting new eyes in the skies

The Fredericksburg police and fire departments' newest "recruits" are bright orange, weigh 3.5 pounds and can fly for 25 minutes without recharging their batteries. More importantly, the two Autel X-Star Premium small unmanned aircraft systems, or sUAS as drones are officially known, are a less expensive alternative to airplanes for providing "eyes in the skies."

