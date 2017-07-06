Flash flood watch: Heavy rain falls e...

Flash flood watch: Heavy rain falls early Thursday, more expected

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

Since Wednesday evening, one to three inches of rain fell over many parts of Northern Virginia, and even some higher amounts. Areas of flooding resulted.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Virginia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election VA Property Tax Exemption for Elderly and Disab... (Oct '10) Jul 5 American 1,384
News Freeing Illegal Alien Gang Member Jul 4 tomin cali 14
Election Who's got your vote in the Virginia Senate race? (Oct '14) Jul 3 OhYeahItsMe 16
annettef MARION OVER 60 WANT SEX SEX, FU, SHE I... Jun 21 JOHN 1
liz pendlich where is the estate money? long o... Jun 21 JOHN 1
News Racist Violence in America (Aug '14) Jun 11 Haaaaaaa 18
News Transgender candidate vying to oust Marshall le... Jun 8 TerriB1 1
See all Virginia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Virginia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Pakistan
  1. Sudan
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,439 • Total comments across all topics: 282,310,036

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC