Dominion Energy buys Virginia solar power facility, plans to purchase another
Dominion Energy acquired Clarke County Solar, a 10 MW solar power facility in Clarke County, Va., from the project's developer, an affiliate of Chicago-based Hecate Energy. The company also announced plans to purchase a 20 MW solar farm under construction in Northampton County, Virginia - also from developer Hecate Energy - in the third quarter of 2017.
