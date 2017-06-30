Dominion Energy buys Virginia solar p...

Dominion Energy buys Virginia solar power facility, plans to purchase another

Dominion Energy acquired Clarke County Solar, a 10 MW solar power facility in Clarke County, Va., from the project's developer, an affiliate of Chicago-based Hecate Energy. The company also announced plans to purchase a 20 MW solar farm under construction in Northampton County, Virginia - also from developer Hecate Energy - in the third quarter of 2017.

