Decision Maker: Corey Clayborne with American Institute of Architects Virginia
New position: executive vice president/CEO of the American Institute of Architects Virginia, a professional organization representing more than 2,000 Virginia architects Best career move: "Joining the AIA as a member in 2004. Being actively engaged in the organization has opened so many doors in terms of networking, mentoring and being mentored.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.
Add your comments below
Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Freeing Illegal Alien Gang Member
|7 min
|Suezanne
|2
|Who's got your vote in the Virginia Senate race? (Oct '14)
|11 hr
|jim
|15
|annettef MARION OVER 60 WANT SEX SEX, FU, SHE I...
|Jun 21
|JOHN
|1
|liz pendlich where is the estate money? long o...
|Jun 21
|JOHN
|1
|VA Property Tax Exemption for Elderly and Disab... (Oct '10)
|Jun 18
|Ridgerunner
|1,383
|Racist Violence in America (Aug '14)
|Jun 11
|Haaaaaaa
|18
|Transgender candidate vying to oust Marshall le...
|Jun 8
|TerriB1
|1
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC