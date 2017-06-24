Why a programmer from Maryland wants Northern Virginia to 'Dump Comstock'
Activists cheer as a new mobile electronic billboard to help them unseat Rep. Barbara Comstock , passes by on the Leesburg Pike in Sterling, Va., on June 22. For several hours one morning last week, a truck sporting 6-foot-tall electronic signs admonishing Rep. Barbara Comstock to "Do your job Hold a Town Hall" cruised around her Northern Virginia district while some drivers honked their approval. "Hey, there it is!" shouted a protester waiting for the truck on the grassy strip between a busy road and a shopping centerthat is home to Comstock's district office in Sterling.
