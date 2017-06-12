West Virginians are realistic about c...

West Virginians are realistic about coal's demise, even if politicians aren't

Read more: ThinkProgress

Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Charleston, West Virginia, during last year's presidential campaign. CREDIT: AP Photo/Steve Helber A West Virginia congressman on Thursday praised Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt for supporting the state's coal industry and helping to bring a sense of optimism back to the state, even as the Trump administration plans major cuts to programs that help West Virginians.

