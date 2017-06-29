West Virginia, Ohio lawmakers eager for repeal of EPA water rule
Known as the Waters of the United States, the Obama-era rule was intended to clarify issues of jurisdiction and protect sources of drinking water from contamination, however, the rule expanded federal authority to limit pollution in small streams and wetlands. It has been opposed by agricultural groups and the mining industry.
