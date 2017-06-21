Warmbier's death looms over US-China talks on North Korea

Otto Warmbier's death after returning from North Korean imprisonment is stoking outrage in Washington and threatening to overshadow high-level U.S.-Chinese talks Wednesday. President Donald Trump has been counting on China to use its economic leverage with Kim Jong Un's totalitarian government as American concern grows over North Korea's acceleration toward having a nuclear-tipped missile that can strike the U.S. mainland.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.