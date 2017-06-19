Virginia Zoo wants public's help in naming baby giraffe
The Virginian Pilot reports the zoo is taking suggestions for names that start with the letter "I'' for the calf born June 4. The calf's mother is a Masai giraffe named Imara. A zoo spokeswoman called the calf's birth "a happy surprise," because zookeepers had suspicions Imara was pregnant but weren't totally sure.
