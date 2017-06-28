Virginia Uniona s Robbins to be inducted into Small College Basketball Hall of Fame
Small College Basketball has announced that former Virginia Union University men's basketball coach Dave Robbins will be inducted into the Small College Basketball Hall of Fame. The Second Annual SCB Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will return to Evansville, Ind., and will take place on Thursday, November 2 at 6:30 p.m. at the Doubletree by Hilton.
