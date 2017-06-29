Virginia to Place 12 New Historical Markers
A plane crash in Virginia that killed 74 U.S. Army recruits in 1961 is among several topics that will be highlighted on new highway markers across the state. Officials have approved 12 new historical highway markers that will memorialize people and events throughout Virginia history.
