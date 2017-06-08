Virginia to honor interracial marriag...

Virginia to honor interracial marriage with state historical marker

4 hrs ago Read more: WTVR Richmond

The couple whose love for each other helped end Virginia's law restricting interracial marriage will be honored with a state historical marker. The marker, which tells the story of Richard and Mildred Loving, will be dedicated Monday afternoon outside the Patrick Henry Building at 1111 E. Broad Street.

