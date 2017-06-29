Virginia to Charge for STD Services

The Thomas Jefferson Health District says this change comes as clauses in federal grants now require states that cover STD to switch over to a paid services system. "We're not going to turn anybody away based on their inability to pay, so it's very important that people understand they can still come to the Health Department to get this testing services, regardless if they have insurance or make any money at all," Dr. Denise Bonds said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC29.