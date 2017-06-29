Virginia Supreme Court rules against ...

Virginia Supreme Court rules against Daily Press newspaper in FOIA case

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Martinsville Bulletin

The Virginia Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that circuit court clerks are the legal custodians of certain court records and not the the Office of the Executive Secretary of the Virginia Supreme Court.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Virginia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
annettef MARION OVER 60 WANT SEX SEX, FU, SHE I... Jun 21 JOHN 1
liz pendlich where is the estate money? long o... Jun 21 JOHN 1
Election Who's got your vote in the Virginia Senate race? (Oct '14) Jun 19 Martin garey 14
Election VA Property Tax Exemption for Elderly and Disab... (Oct '10) Jun 18 Ridgerunner 1,383
News Racist Violence in America (Aug '14) Jun 11 Haaaaaaa 18
News Transgender candidate vying to oust Marshall le... Jun 8 TerriB1 1
annette marion is criminally insane murdered th... Jun 3 MARION HANDFIELD 1
See all Virginia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Virginia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Wildfires
  4. Iraq
  5. Sarah Palin
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,635 • Total comments across all topics: 282,117,668

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC