Virginia residents vow to fight on after natural gas project gets environmental approval

A "No Pipeline" sign is posted next to a property line marker only a few feet from the center line of the route of the proposed Atlantic Coast Pipeline in Bolar, VA. CREDIT: AP Photo/Steve Helber Virginia residents and environmental groups are vowing to keep fighting proposed natural gas projects after federal regulators dealt their efforts another blow on Friday by issuing a favorable environmental analysis of a major pipeline project.

