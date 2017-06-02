Virginia progressives embrace federalism

Virginia Democratic gubernatorial candidates Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam, left, and former congressman Tom Perriello shake hands after a debate at a Union hall in Richmond on May 9. Amid the whirlwind of decision to withdraw from the Paris climate agreement came a genuine revelation: Democrats and progressives embracing an idea they once executive order in mid-May directing the state's Department of Environmental Quality "to begin the process of establishing regulations in Virginia that will reduce carbon emissions from power plants," issued a statement Thursday in which he said he hoped his order would spur other states to "join Virginia in showing Washington the way forward on this critical issue for our nation and our world."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.