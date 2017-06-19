Virginia primary election guide 2017 new
Virginia voters who head to the polls on Tuesday will find a full slate of candidates to choose from, whether they pick up a Democratic or a Republican primary ballot. Voters will select nominees for governor and lieutenant governor and pick candidates in many House of Delegates districts in Northern Virginia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOP-FM Washington.
Add your comments below
Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Transgender candidate vying to oust Marshall le...
|Thu
|TerriB1
|1
|annette marion is criminally insane murdered th...
|Jun 3
|MARION HANDFIELD
|1
|Public at Risk
|Jun 1
|Public at Risk
|1
|Correctional Officer
|Jun 1
|Correctional Officer
|1
|Mayor David Mayer is Corrupt
|May 20
|Enough
|1
|'Wife Swap' brings new reality to King George f... (Apr '09)
|May 15
|Anonymous
|157
|Racist Violence in America (Aug '14)
|May 15
|Not Going Back
|17
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC