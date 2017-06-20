Virginia man shows up at probation office, arrested again on child porn charges
A register sex offender showed up for a meeting with his probation officer and was locked up, accused of having child pornography on his cell phone. Court records state that on June 1, Joseph Wills went to the Norfolk Probation office and went through a metal detector, affiliate WTKR reports.
