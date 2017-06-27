Virginia man pleads guilty to marryin...

Virginia man pleads guilty to marrying woman, conning her out of $377K

Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

A Winchester man pleaded guilty Tuesday to conning a woman of about $377,000 based on false statements that included a a fake marriage. Court documents said 38-year-old Harry Randall Withers, Jr., made false representations to a woman to convince her to lend him about $377,000.

