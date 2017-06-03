Virginia man federally charged in elaborate Fitbit scheme

A Chesapeake is facing two federal charges after an elaborate scheme to drive up Fitbit's stock price, boosting the company's value by $122 million, affiliate WTKR reports. The complaint filed by the Securities Exchange Commission said 24-year-old Robert Murray submitted a fake filing that a nonexistent company was offering to buy Fitbit for $12.50 a share, which would be about a 46 percent premium.

