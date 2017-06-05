Virginia joins U.S. Climate Alliance
Governor Terry McAuliffe announced Monday that Virginia and 12 other states have formed an alliance to move forward on the principles of the Paris Climate Agreement. "As the first state in the Trump era to take executive action to limit carbon emissions and create clean energy jobs, Virginia is proud to join the U.S. Climate Alliance," said Governor McAuliffe.
