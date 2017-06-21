Virginia governor's race pits tax-hik...

Virginia governor's race pits tax-hiker Ralph Northam against reformer Ed Gillespie

Read more: Washington Examiner

This race is about whether Virginia taxpayers are interested in tax relief or would like to reward a candidate who championed one of the largest tax hikes in Virginia history. When it comes to taxes, this year's gubernatorial race in Virginia pits two candidates against each other with drastically different views about whether or not you've been forking over enough of your hard-earned money to the government.

Chicago, IL

