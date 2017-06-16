Virginia DOT Hopes People Will Enjoy ...

Virginia DOT Hopes People Will Enjoy Bicycling Next to a Noisy, Exhaust-Choked Freeway

When a bike path is added to a highway expansion project, it risks being an afterthought, resulting in a low-quality, high-stress route. Like this one, now in the works in Northern Virginia.

