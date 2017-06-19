Virginia Distillery in Lovingston donates $5,000 to first responders new
The amount was split between several organizations, including Lovingston Volunteer Fire, Gladstone Volunteer Fire & Rescue, Roseland Rescue, Wintergreen Fire & Rescue, Piney River Volunteer Fire Department, Faber Volunteer Fire Department and the Department of Forestry. The donation was the outcome of the distillery's release of the Nelson County First Responders Single Barrel whiskey.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSET-TV Lynchburg.
Add your comments below
Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|annettef MARION OVER 60 WANT SEX SEX, FU, SHE I...
|Jun 21
|JOHN
|1
|liz pendlich where is the estate money? long o...
|Jun 21
|JOHN
|1
|Who's got your vote in the Virginia Senate race? (Oct '14)
|Jun 19
|Martin garey
|14
|VA Property Tax Exemption for Elderly and Disab... (Oct '10)
|Jun 18
|Ridgerunner
|1,383
|Racist Violence in America (Aug '14)
|Jun 11
|Haaaaaaa
|18
|Transgender candidate vying to oust Marshall le...
|Jun 8
|TerriB1
|1
|annette marion is criminally insane murdered th...
|Jun 3
|MARION HANDFIELD
|1
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC