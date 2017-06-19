Virginia Distillery in Lovingston donates $5,000 to first responders new

The amount was split between several organizations, including Lovingston Volunteer Fire, Gladstone Volunteer Fire & Rescue, Roseland Rescue, Wintergreen Fire & Rescue, Piney River Volunteer Fire Department, Faber Volunteer Fire Department and the Department of Forestry. The donation was the outcome of the distillery's release of the Nelson County First Responders Single Barrel whiskey.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSET-TV Lynchburg.