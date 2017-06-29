Virginia Department of Corrections Using New Policies to Combat Opioid Abuse

"In terms of overdoses, there were five confirmed opioid overdose deaths among VDOC facilities in 2015, and the preliminary data for 2016 shows that there were four confirmed opioid overdose deaths among VDOC offenders with six causes of death still outstanding from the office of the chief medical examiner," Clarke said. "It's one of those areas that's a problem in our facilities for those that are incarcerated.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC29.