Virginia Citizens Defense League To Appeal The Katie Couric Lawsuit Dismissal

The Virginia Citizens Defense League Board of Directors, after careful consideration, has decided that the recent ruling dismissing the Virginia Citizens Defense League case against Katie Couric, et al, CANNOT STAND! The lawsuit has far reaching implications for all Americans. If the media can be allowed to change a person's words to suit the media's own needs or beliefs, then a grievous blow will have been struck against the very core of the freedom that the United States stands for! Today, I have directed Virginia Citizens Defense League's attorneys to move forward with the appeal to the U.S. 4th Circuit Court of Appeals, where it will be heard by a three-judge panel " de novo" .

